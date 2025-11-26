Thomson family farm donated to Central Okanagan Land Trust
Farm donated to land trust
A Kelowna pioneer family has donated its Gordon Drive farm to the Central Okanagan Land Trust.
The trust recently announced Dorothy Thomson donated the 7.5 hectare property in memory of her late husband Ken. The future naming of the park will reflect his name into the future.
The property features a year-round brook, meadows and wetlands and black cottonwood forest and has the potential to be more diverse.
“The hay field and its intact organic soils, the bordering spring-fed waterway overhung by aged willows and the copse of black cottonwood at the south end of the farm are well worth conserving,” said retired UBCO aquatic ecologist Laura Hooker who explored the property.
Artesian springs keep the ground moist for black cottonwoods which, in turn, provide habitat for woodpeckers, songbirds, bats and bald eagles.
“We have a chance to open a window to habitats that existed prior to European settlement and the drainage of the land for agriculture.
“Restoration could provide habitat that once existed at this location and favoured by species at risk such as the yellow chat, giant helleborine orchid and the great basin gopher snake as well as the western screech owl and rubber boas.”
This is the third major donation to the Central Okanagan Land Trust, joining previous donations of Benvoulin Woods on the Mission Creek Greenway and the Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park.
A strategic plan for the property is being prepared but, until that’s complete, there is no public access to the property.
More Kelowna News
- Expanding cancer coverageBC - 12:14 pm
- Connecting communitiesSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- $15M mine cleanupHedley - 12:01 pm
- Healing through artVernon - 12:00 pm
- Cameras for victims at riskKamloops - 11:55 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$974,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Big Bert Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library