Kelowna News

Thomson family farm donated to Central Okanagan Land Trust

Farm donated to land trust

Photo: Contributed Dorothy Thomson donates family farm to Central Okanagan Land Trust

A Kelowna pioneer family has donated its Gordon Drive farm to the Central Okanagan Land Trust.

The trust recently announced Dorothy Thomson donated the 7.5 hectare property in memory of her late husband Ken. The future naming of the park will reflect his name into the future.

The property features a year-round brook, meadows and wetlands and black cottonwood forest and has the potential to be more diverse.

“The hay field and its intact organic soils, the bordering spring-fed waterway overhung by aged willows and the copse of black cottonwood at the south end of the farm are well worth conserving,” said retired UBCO aquatic ecologist Laura Hooker who explored the property.

Artesian springs keep the ground moist for black cottonwoods which, in turn, provide habitat for woodpeckers, songbirds, bats and bald eagles.

“We have a chance to open a window to habitats that existed prior to European settlement and the drainage of the land for agriculture.

“Restoration could provide habitat that once existed at this location and favoured by species at risk such as the yellow chat, giant helleborine orchid and the great basin gopher snake as well as the western screech owl and rubber boas.”

This is the third major donation to the Central Okanagan Land Trust, joining previous donations of Benvoulin Woods on the Mission Creek Greenway and the Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park.

A strategic plan for the property is being prepared but, until that’s complete, there is no public access to the property.