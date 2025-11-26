Kelowna News

People ‘ready to celebrate’ this holiday season after a tough year: Kelowna event planner

'Ready to celebrate'

Cindy White

A Kelowna-based party planner says people are ready to celebrate this holiday season after a tough year.

“I think this year, in terms of politics worldwide and the economy, it’s been, I think, a tougher year than usual. And now that we feel a little bit more ready to go out in the world, I think the combination of that, plus the post-COVID, people are really, really wanting to get on creating something to celebrate,” said Tori Brownrigg with Smitten Events.

She said that whether it’s a large, corporate event or a small company doing a staff wreath making class, people want to celebrate “in a big way."

Bookings, spending up?

Venues are starting to see more bookings than last year, as well.

“Things are kind of going back to normal, back to what used to be in 2019, before the pandemic,” said Lexxi Russ, director of conference services at Eldorado Resort.

“We’re seeing groups definitely seeing groups willing to expand their budgets a bit and get creative. As long as the impact is there, they are willing to expand their budget.”

Restaurant industry hopeful

That’s music to the ears of the restaurant industry, which continues to struggle.

“It is a little early, but we’ve actually seen indications that more conversations [are happening] about making sure and booking your space,” said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

“These aren’t necessarily elaborate, let’s go out and spend the company’s entire profit, but you can go out and have a cocktail reception, appetizer reception. Just getting people together, I think, there’s a real need and demand to get people out.

“So, I think from that point of view, we feel pretty good that it’s going to be a good season,” said Tostenson.

The trend towards “experiential” gathering continues.

Think outside the box

“Companies are wanting to provide something for staff that’s more memorable than just creating a dinner party or something,” Brownrigg said. “Whether that’s cooking classes, or something that’s just a little bit more out of the box than we’ve seen in the past.”

Rush has noticed a number of new Kelowna businesses booking parties this year, while Brownrigg is seeing small companies making an effort to support local.

“With these experiential things, companies that wouldn’t necessarily be geared to doing lessons, like florists doing wreath-making classes,” Brownrigg said. “It’s not something that they’ve done in the past, but I think in the spirit of kind of stirring up new business. I think it’s also then created the platform for people to take advantage of those things. So, it’s small businesses supporting small businesses more than we’ve seen in the past.”

Consumers still pinching pennies

While companies appear ready to open their wallets again for employees, individual consumers might still be pinching pennies. Michelle Knutilla, of Kelowna Extravaganza Events, said there were more people through the doors than ever before last weekend at a craft market at Rutland Centennial Hall, but her sales through her business, Busy Woman Creations, were down 20 per cent.

She said it was her fourth weekend of seven during holiday market season, and sales are down approximately 30 per cent from 2024.

“Every market seems to have better attendance, but people just don’t seem to have as much money to spend this year,” Knutilla noted.

“They are looking for single, unique items rather than multiples. I have heard over and over again that people have drawn names in their families for the first time this year, so they only have to focus on one person vs many.

“And the biggest trend this year is that people are using cash. They have a budget, and once it’s gone, they are done shopping.”