Kelowna News

Final set up underway at Rutland's Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane returns

Madison Reeve

A beloved neighbourhood Christmas tradition is glowing once again in the community of Springvalley in Rutland, where homes are preparing to light up for the 15th annual Candy Cane Lane display.

Organizer John Sharhon — whose yard on Collison Road has become a full winter spectacle — said the event has continued to grow.

“It's our 15th year, so it's a fairly big one for us. We have… as many as 60 [homes] along Collison Road here,” he said, noting that homes on Rex and Taylor Road have also joined in.

Candy Cane Lane began with an idea from two local teens.

“One of them came back from… Edmonton or wherever, saw Candy Cane Lane, and said, 'Why don't we do that here?'” Sharhon recalled. “We kicked it around, and said, 'Can we do it?'… Everyone said, 'Yeah, let's go for it.' And… it's just grown every year.”

Each year, the neighbourhood collects food donations for several local organizations. The donation bin will be set up on Mary Court, with contributions supporting the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, Freedom’s Door, the Salvation Army, and breakfast and lunch programs at Springvalley Elementary School.

Putting the display together is a massive undertaking.

“Everyone says, How many lights do I have? And I have no idea — there's probably a couple thousand in this front tree alone,” Sharhon said.

He starts building and installing decorations months in advance.

“I started in the summer, because I built some new stuff here like a fool… It's about four months. So is that silly? It's insane,” he laughed. “Why do you do it? Because I'm insane… and it's Christmas.”

For Sharhon, the payoff comes when the lights switch on.

“When we light up and the whole neighborhood’s lit up… you look out at all the people out here… 200 people standing out here taking pictures and enjoying themselves, that's what we do it for. And it's Christmas. Santa says, Be nice.”

When asked about his favourite decoration, he pointed to “Comet, my little reindeer… he moves around.”

Candy Cane Lane officially lights up Dec. 1, with most homes staying bright through Jan. 1. Over the years, the display has drawn thousands of visitors eager to take in the neighbourhood’s festive glow.