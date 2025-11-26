Kelowna News

Kelowna Fire Department douses blaze at Shell gas station on Highway 33

Photo: Brandon Hayter Smoke behind the Shell gas station on Highway 33 and Gerstmar Rd. Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

Emergency response crews, including the Kelowna Fire Department, had to respond to a fire behind the Shell gas station at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar Rd., in Rutland.

Brandon Hayter shared a photo of fire crews on the scene at the gas station Tuesday afternoon.

Hayter says he was across the street from the gas station and he decided to take a photograph when he spotted smoke billowing from behind the building.

"Somebody lit the garbage can on fire. They put it out quickly, thankfully, but it was starting to spread."

Hayter says he went down for a closer look, but didn't take another photo, "I asked them what was going on, and they said, 'yeah, someone lit the garbage can on fire.'"

One of the Shell employees, Menka, tells Castanet she saw someone running just before she spotted the fire.

"It happened about 3:15 p.m. I grabbed the fire extinguisher, and we got it out very quickly," says Menka.

It turns out it was a group effort, Menka says one of the store's customers grabbed the extinguisher and helped control the blaze until the fire department arrived on the scene.

The fire is now out, and it is back to business as usual at the gas station.