New framework for Build Canada Homes lacks key details, says Kelowna developer

Photo: Appelt Properties. Rendering of Atria Apartments, a 75-unit residential building being constructed in Penticton, B.C. by Appelt Properties.

The federal government has released an “investment policy framework” for its new Build Canada Homes (BCH) agency that one Kelowna developer says is thin on details and will require further clarity to get private industry on board.

The new framework outlines the agency’s investment priorities, principles and eligibility criteria, according to the government’s Nov. 22 news release.

It said projects will be prioritized if they are ready to begin construction within 12 months, offer a high degree of affordability, utilize innovative construction methods, use Canadian construction materials, or feature collaboration and partnerships.

“They’ve provided the high-level framework, but the attractiveness of it for the private community will depend on the details,” said Greg Appelt, president and CEO of Kelowna-based Appelt Properties. The firm has multi-family rental projects under construction in the province, including a 75-unit apartment building in Penticton and a 463-unit residential tower in Surrey.

“At the end of the day, it really just depends on if they can kind of thread that line by providing affordable housing while checking off these other boxes and still make it feasible for private industry—and that’s TBD,” Appelt said.

One priority of BCH is to “strengthen capacity in the non-market housing sector through high-quality, collaborative partnerships with mission-driven organizations, such as Indigenous housing providers and groups supporting women, people with disabilities and other equity-deserving populations,” said the 12-page document.

The news release said a new funding portal will open in “late November.”

Appelt said it’s possible his company could apply due to its emphasis on bringing affordability to underserved areas, but that off-site manufacturing and non-profit partnerships “need to make financial sense.”

Appelt also said BCH looks similar to some existing programs offered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., such as its Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP), which offers low-cost loans to rental developers. It’s possible that some duplication or redundancy could result.

“The intel that I have is … that this will run in parallel, and that they will have different funding sources, so I hope the two run synergistically and in parallel,” he said.

“What I think, and this is just me saying, is that ACLP will most likely fold in or maybe become redundant with Build Canada Homes. Why do I say that? Because a lot of their requirements are similar.”

The framework noted the CMHC already has an affordable housing fund, and said during this “transition period,” the two agencies “are working in close collaboration … to identify the most appropriate funding mechanism for each project.”

Other highlights of the new framework include BCH’s definition of affordability. The agency will use an income-based definition, by which housing is “affordable” when rents are no more than 30 per cent of before-tax income based on the area's median household income.

It said the maximum affordable rent in Vancouver for a one-bedroom unit for low-income Canadians would be $819, compared with $784 in Toronto and $535 in Nova Scotia.

“All BCH-supported projects must indicate who the homes are intended to house and that the development includes affordable housing units,” said the framework.