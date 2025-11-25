Kelowna News

'Bailey will be proud': Aunt of slain Kelowna woman sees impact of advocacy

Photo: Vancouver Rape Relief and Women's Shelter On the steps of the legislature, advocates held signs with the names of victims of domestic violence on them. Among them was McCourt, as well as Cindy Walsh from West Kelowna and Alexa Knodel from Penticton.

Bailey McCourt, the Kelowna mother whose brutal death shocked the community, has become a catalyst for change.

The 32-year-old was hunted down and savagely beaten in a parking lot last July, prompting widespread outrage, and calls for change from lawmakers and women's advocates. This is felt most acutely on days like today: the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

A vigil on the steps of the legislature, along with a statement from the premier, placed McCourt’s death top of mind Tuesday, the same day her accused killer made a court appearance.

“We will see changes because of what happened to her, and Bailey will be proud,” McCourt’s aunt Debbie Henderson said Tuesday after attending the brief hearing, where McCourt’s estranged husband James Plover had his new charge of first-degree murder read into the record. His previous charge of second-degree murder was formally stayed.

While lawmakers and advocates often speak of McCourt on days dedicated to combating gender-based violence, Henderson said she thinks of McCourt more regularly, having been thrust into a role of advocacy she never expected.

She and her family, however, have pinned their hopes on Bill C-225, which is known as Bailey’s Law. Introduced by Kamloops MP Frank Caputo, the bill would make first-degree murder charges automatic in cases of intimate-partner violence, putting them on par with the killing of a police officer or murders committed during kidnappings.

“We’ve had to wait four-and-a-half months for these charges to be upgraded from second degree to first degree,” Henderson said.

“That’s agonizing.”

It would be even worse, however, if the upgrade hadn’t happened at all. A second-degree murder conviction carries no chance of parole for 10 years, while first-degree murder requires at least 25 years before parole eligibility.

“I don’t think any family of a murder victim can fathom having to go and fight to keep their loved one’s murderer in prison after just 10 years,” she said.

She and other supporters of Bailey’s Law say the change is long overdue: if killing a police officer automatically results in a first-degree charge, they argue, murdering an intimate partner should be treated the same.

Whether the bill will receive the support McCourt’s family is seeking remains uncertain. Its second reading in the House of Commons is scheduled for next Monday, with a vote expected later in the week. Henderson hopes lawmakers will see fit to endorse it, saying nothing less will do.

In the meantime, the family is taking solace in the growing community support.

“They’re going to be fighting with us until we see the change implemented,” Henderson said.

Premier David Eby said his government is also working toward change.

“People who commit violence against women often reoffend. That is why our government has been working hard to ensure we have a justice system that prevents violence against women and holds those who use violence accountable,” Eby said in a statement Monday referencing McCourt’s death.

“This work includes engaging Dr. Kim Stanton to lead an independent review of how our legal system responds to sexual violence and intimate-partner violence. We have reviewed her recommendations and will have more to say on our next steps very soon.”