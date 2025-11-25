Kelowna News

Daytime break-in attempts on Poplar Point leave Kelowna residents unsettled

Daytime home break-ins

Photo: Contributed Photo of the alleged suspect in an attempted break-in on Poplar Point in Kelowna on Monday, November 24, 2025. Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone with information or video footage to come forward

A Kelowna resident says they were left “unsettled” and “frustrated” after discovering an attempted break-in at their Poplar Point home on Monday afternoon.

The resident asked to remain anonymous due to the nature of the incident.

“I was at home all day and went for a walk up on Knox Mountain,” the resident said. “I got a notification that… there was a vehicle coming into the driveway, but thought nothing of it, because I was expecting a delivery.”

When they returned home, no package had been delivered. After reviewing security camera footage, the resident says they saw someone in construction clothes—carrying no package—approach the front door before heading around to the back of the house.

“They walked around the back of the house and tried to gain entry on the back door, where it's much more secluded,” the resident said. “They succeeded in breaking the handle off the door, but not in gaining entry. We've got a very heavy-duty lock system here.”

After posting the suspect’s photo in a neighbourhood chat, the resident said another neighbour reported that the same individual had apparently targeted their home as well.

The resident says the individual did gain entry into the second home, although police have not confirmed whether the second incident resulted in an actual break-in.

“It leaves you feeling unsettled… You never, for a moment, think someone's going to try and break into your home in the day,” they said. “It was 2:30 in the afternoon on a beautiful, sunny day — like who comes and breaks into your house at that time of the day?”

Kelowna RCMP confirmed two reports of attempted break-and-enters on Poplar Point on Monday.

“Police are investigating both incidents. They are open and active investigations therefore no other information can be released at this time,'' said Cpl. Allison Konsmo said.

“If members of the public have video surveillance or dash-cam footage on Poplar Point between 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday… please call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-70930.”

The investigations remain ongoing.