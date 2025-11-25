Kelowna News

As the city gets ready to spend more on public safety, Kelowna residents perceive crime is getting worse

A crime perception problem

Photo: Castanet/file Kelowna expected to add to the $58M it spends on policing

The City of Kelowna has more than doubled its policing budget over the past 10 years with more expected to be added when council debates the 2026 budget next week.

The city’s crime rate has been falling in recent years, dropping nine per cent in 2023 and five per cent in 2024. After having the highest crime rate among metropolitan cities in Canada in 2021 and 2022, the city has fallen to fifth the last two years.

Despite those metrics and a further drop in crime according to the latest nine-month snapshot provided by Kelowna RCMP, the perception among residents taking part in a recent IPSOS crime and safety survey shows quite the opposite.

The survey showed 68 per cent of people believe there has been an increase in property crime while 59 per cent believe violent crime is up even though both rates are lower this year compared to 2023.

And that has some on council concerned.

Coun. Mohini Singh wondered how the city can get the message out that crime is going down.

Community safety services manager Kevin Duggan said personal experience and emotion is an important factor, saying the survey response is actually quite normal.

“I looked at studies in the U.S., UK and Canada historically speaking as to why this occurs. Quite often, and I can’t say categorically it’s the case in Kelowna, the trend is you will see if there is social disorder, an increase in the perception of crime,” said Duggan.

“Social disorder can be graffiti, it can be garbage, homelessness and also aggressive driving and unsafe driving practices.

“It kind of makes sense because if you don’t feel safe, it doesn’t matter what the crime stats say to you as an individual.”

To combat crime and support an understaffed detachment, the city has added 48 RCMP officers since 2019 and 17 bylaw officers since 2023.

Coun. Ron Cannan said simply spending more money doesn’t guarantee results, pointing to the millions the city has spent on homelessness “with very little visual results to show for it.”

“Facts tell one story and perception tells another. They are both important and they both matter,” said Cannan.

“What matters is we make smart, targeted investments that make people feel safe and improve outcomes for our community.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge argued the numbers are subjective and a snapshot of how people are feeling.

“Sense of safety is a very personal thing and it depends who you speak to,” said Wooldridge.

“I take this under great advisement because it really shows how people are feeling versus what stats really are.”