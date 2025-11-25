Downtown Kelowna McDonald's to open next week
Downtown McD's to open
The Golden Arches have been hung and doors to the new downtown Kelowna McDonald's are set to open soon.
The opening date for the Bernard Avenue location is currently set for Dec. 4, a representative from the company confirmed this week. The storefront was last occupied by Black Sheep Coffee.
It's not the first time the fast food staple had a downtown location. There was a location at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Water Street for many years, though it closed in 2007.
The company claimed a reconfiguration of the highway to accommodate the new William R. Bennett Bridge made business more difficult resulting in the decision to close the location.
McDonalds initiated a lawsuit against the city as a result.
The suit was finally settled in 2020 when the city agreed to purchase the property for $2.05 million.
-with files from Wayne Moore
