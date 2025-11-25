Kelowna News

Megadeth, Anthrax to play Kelowna's Prospera Place

Photo: Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File FILE - Dave Mustaine, of Megadeth, performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

Thrash metal legends Megadeth are bringing their farewell tour to Kelowna next year.

The band will play Prospera Place on Feb. 18, supported by Anthrax and Exodus.

Megadeth has announced that their new album due out Jan. 23, 2026 will be their last, with a farewell tour taking place the same year.

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” Megadeth founder and frontman Dave Mustaine said in a statement in August.

“Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.”

Megadeth was founded in 1983 after Mustaine was kicked out of Metallica, a band he co-founded. Megadeth released their debut album in 1985, “Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good!”

Tickets for the Kelowna show go on sale Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.