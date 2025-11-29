Kelowna News

Ballet Kelowna launches 2025 winter giving campaign

Ballet Kelowna's 2025 winter giving campaign is back

Ballet Kelowna has launched its 2025 Winter Giving Campaign with an early boost, thanks to a $2,000 matching pledge from long-time supporters Myles and Stephani Bruckal.

The campaign, titled “Building a Ballet,” aims to raise $40,000 by Dec. 31 to support the company’s most ambitious project to date: Cikilaxʷm: Controlled Burn.

Myles Bruckal, Ballet Kelowna’s founding board president, and his wife Stephani have supported the organization since its inception.

Their matching contribution is expected to help propel early donations as the company works to fund a major Indigenous-led creation.

Set to premiere on May 1 and 2, 2026, at the Kelowna Community Theatre, Cikilaxʷm: Controlled Burn is a full-length commission developed by a team of acclaimed Indigenous collaborators.

“I am delighted to launch our annual winter giving campaign with a focus on bringing in vital funds to support Cikilaxʷm: Controlled Burn,” said artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando

Orlando added the production “will have a significant impact across the dance sector by setting a precedent for Indigenous-led mainstage performance” and is being developed in collaboration with the National Creation Fund at Canada’s National Arts Centre.

The ballet imagines a dystopian future where wildfire season never ends, and follows Nathan, a young Indigenous firefighter who meets Mothkʷ, a guardian of ancestral knowledge who practices cultural burning. The title cikilaxʷm — pronounced “tseekiLAHkwum” — means “prescribed fire” in nsyilxcən, the language of the syilx (Okanagan) People.

“This is not a tale of apocalypse, but of perseverance. Of memory that survives and endures. Of land that remembers how to heal,” said choreographer Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe.

With rising operational costs and national economic challenges affecting arts organizations, Ballet Kelowna is leaning on community support to meet its fundraising goal.

Orlando emphasized that donations to the “Building a Ballet” campaign directly support artists, staff, and the development of innovative new works.

“Donor support at any level helps ensure we can continue presenting innovative work, including what will be our most ambitious ballet to date.”

Donations are eligible for tax receipts. To contribute, visit Ballet Kelowna’s website or call 250-762-6105.