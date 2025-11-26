Kelowna News

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ lands in Kelowna for festive run

A Christmas classic lands

Photo: Contributed The beloved TV classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season

A beloved Christmas classic is flying into the Mary Irwin Theatre this season as New Vintage Theatre presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.

The production offers a faithful stage adaptation of the iconic stop-motion television special that first charmed audiences in the 1960s.

The enduring tale of Rudolph dates back to 1939, when Robert L. May first wrote the story for a Montgomery Ward Christmas giveaway.

“You will hear the original, beloved songs and see all of your favourite characters at this vintage show that is very easy to sing along to, funny and incredibly heart-warming,” says director Derek Gratz.

Designed to be accessible and family-friendly, the show is a shorter musical experience suitable for audiences of all ages.

“We expect to see whole families at this one—grandparents, parents, young adults, kids and toddlers alike sitting together. It is a crazy adventure story that celebrates being a misfit in a world of sameness,” the company says.

Audience members are encouraged to embrace the festive spirit by arriving in reindeer ears or elf hats.

Tickets for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are available for $38.