Kelowna RCMP find missing 87-year-old man

RCMP find missing 87-year-old man.

UPDATE 9:00 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have found the 87-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 24.

"He has been found safe. The RCMP would like to thank the public and local media for their assistance in helping locate him safely," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

ORIGINAL, Nov. 25 9:00 a.m.

The 87-year-old was last seen Monday morning at his home in the 300 block of McIntosh Road in Kelowna, by his roommate at 3 a.m.

The individual was last seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, light green/gray undershirt, dark pants, and carrying a colourful grocery bag with dogs on it.