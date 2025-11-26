Kelowna News
Kelowna RCMP find missing 87-year-old man
RCMP find missing man
Photo: RCMP
RCMP find missing 87-year-old man.
UPDATE 9:00 a.m.
Kelowna RCMP have found the 87-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 24.
"He has been found safe. The RCMP would like to thank the public and local media for their assistance in helping locate him safely," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Allison Konsmo.
ORIGINAL, Nov. 25 9:00 a.m.
The 87-year-old was last seen Monday morning at his home in the 300 block of McIntosh Road in Kelowna, by his roommate at 3 a.m.
The individual was last seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, light green/gray undershirt, dark pants, and carrying a colourful grocery bag with dogs on it.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Uranium deal celebrated Regina - 10:10 am
- Shooting victim laid to restTumbler Ridge - 10:07 am
- E-scooters launch citywideKamloops - 10:01 am
- Champions of B.C.Vernon - 10:01 am
- 'Tireless' curling coachCurler's Corner - 10:00 am
Real Estate
44-175 Holloway Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,500
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,500
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Anchovy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net