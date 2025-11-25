Kelowna News
West Kelowna police confirm death of missing woman
Police confirm death
Photo: COSAR
COSAR searched Mt. Boucherie on Sunday.
Mounties confirmed on Tuesday that the 65-year-old woman who was reported missing Nov. 1 has died.
In a brief media release offering condolences, police said the woman "has sadly been located deceased on Mount Boucherie."
Few details were released but on Sunday, a helicopter was seen just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon lifting what appeared to be a body from Mt. Boucherie.
Crews first began looking for the woman at the beginning of November, after she went missing from her home near Ponderosa Road.
At the time, police said they were concerned for the woman's well-being and that she may appear disoriented if found.
