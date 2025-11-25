Kelowna News

Kelowna councillor debate the merits of blanket zoning project on transit supportive corridors

Debating transit or housing

Photo: City of Kelowna Pilot project advanced to public hearing

Kelowna city council has endorsed a pilot project that would see properties along a select section of transit supportive corridors linking downtown to the Pandosy neighbourhood pre-zoned for development.

This would allow for more dense development of four to six storeys along the study area including portions of Clement Avenue, Richter Street, Gordon Drive, Pandosy Street and Bernard Avenue.

According to staff, the pre zoning of these properties would meet four objectives including creating more housing along these transit corridors, offer complete communities with commercial at ground level encouraged or in some cases made mandatory, create great streets and better transportation.

It would also, according to Coun. Ron Cannan, be premature, akin to putting the cart before the horse.

While applauding some of the planning policies contained within the pilot project, Cannan said supporting the vision does not mean supporting the policies of recommendations.

“We are asked to approve a blanket rezoning before we have the foundational pieces in place,” said Cannan.

“One of the reasons is we don’t have the funding for infrastructure upgrades, neighbourhood specific corridor plans are not complete (according to the OCP they should be), real enforceable, affordable commitments are lacking and BC Transit has not indicated they will have a facility and funding in place for a number of years.

“As my wise colleague across the way once said, this is a great transit supportive corridor without any transit.”

Canaan called it premature and puts profit before people.

“I take a different view,” said Coun. Luke Stack, who argued pre-zoning a small number of properties between urban centres will not result in changes overnight.

“It will be a progressive change over the next number of years and hopefully by the time many of the properties are built out, we will have the opportunity to see transit expanded,” said Stack.

“This is a pilot project and one of the benefits of a pilot project is we, as a city, learn and gain experience.

“I recall a pilot project in the north end where we blanket zoned many properties and we saw that unlocked a lot of value and a lot of development.”

Mayor Tom Dyas, who also supported the pilot project and pointed to the Clement Avenue extension which was on the agenda for later in the meeting.

That item he said was debated by several previous councils but never advanced and now they have to deal with it.

“This is a pilot project working through an initiative that we want, recognizing we are still working extremely hard to bring a transit yard and that will bring more transit to our community,” said Dyas.

“When we look at things like this, it’s not something that happens overnight. It’s a long-range plan so the idea of making decisions for us is to look a little into the future.”

Council voted 7-1 to advance the pilot program with Cannan the lone councillor opposed.

The matter will now go before a public hearing early next year before council has a chance to adopt the project.