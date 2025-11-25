Kelowna News

Familiar Kelowna criminal gets prison time for latest offences

Photo: Facebook Steven Pirko in a June 2024 Facebook photo.

A Kelowna man whose lengthy criminal history continues to grow was sentenced this week for his most recent offences.

Steven Pirko on Monday pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a probation order.

For the first crime, the court imposed a sentence of 118 days in jail, after considering 61 days of pre-sentence custody, credited as 92 days, a representative from the BC Prosecution Service said.

For breaching his probation order, Pirko will serve a concurrent sentence of 28 days in jail, after considering his presentence custody. The effective sentence on this matter was therefore 210 days, or about seven months.

The court also order that the items seized by the police upon his arrest be forfeited.

The Crown also directed a stay of proceedings in relation to a single count of breach of a probation order, BC Prosecution said.

These crimes are just the latest in a long line the young Kelowna man has been sentenced for. Most notably, in 2023, he faced a conviction for the 2014 death of Chris Ausman. It was the second time he was tried over the matter.

The court heard twice that Pirko and a friend, Elrich Dyck, mouthed off Ausman one night in 2014, and, in turn, Ausman engaged Dyck in a physical fight.

When Dyck was overpowered, he called upon Pirko for some help, and the then-21-year-old hit Ausman in the head at least two times with a hammer.

Some of their interaction was caught on CCTV cameras from a restaurant on Highway 33. At the time, the court heard those cameras were installed because of something Pirko was accused of doing earlier.

This evidence had been used when he was convicted of murder in 2019 but the B.C. Court of Appeal later overturned the conviction due to mistakes made by the sentencing judge.

When the matter went back to court in 2023 he pled guilty to manslaughter and sentenced to eight years in prison. Due to time served, he was released from custody and put on three years probation which he continually has run afoul of.

In September 2024 he was charged with possessing stolen property under $5,000, resisting arrest, possessing someone else's ID and breaching probation. He pleaded guilty to these charges and was sentenced to four and a half months in prison, which he’d already served.

This preceded four months in jail between October 2023 and February 2024, after he was found by police carrying brass knuckles and a knife, in breach of his probation conditions.

None of these charges reflect the rehabilitation that Pirko was said to have undergone in the aftermath of Ausman’s killing.

Pirko, his lawyer had argued at the time of his sentencing, had become and stayed sober since his incarceration has finished Grade 8 and Grade 9, and was at that time working toward finishing Grade 10.

*a previous version of this story stated the incorrect year of Steven Pirko's killing Chris Ausman. Castanet regrets the error.