Accused killer's excessive alcohol use discussed

Photo: Contributed Brandon Davina

A psychiatrist testifying in the defence of a Kelowna man accused of fatally beating a woman he was on a date with more than two years ago, says it’s possible to be drunk and not necessarily seem it.

“The longer they use, the more tolerance there is,” Dr. Kulwant Riar told the court when questioned about alcohol use disorder by Jordan Watt, defence counsel for Brandon Davina. Davina, 40, is on trial for the 2023 second degree murder of Brianna Jankauskas.

The other side of that heightened tolerance is that a person's mental and physical state can worsen rapidly if they push past the limits they've set for themselves.

Riar said emotional distress could also cause more heightened drunken behaviour and further disorientation for people heavily inebriated.

“If they're stressed, if they are under some kind of duress, or something like that, they will kind of have a harder time … walking straight,” he said.

Questions about how prolonged and excessive alcohol or cannabis use could be masked or worsened in different scenarios is seemingly part of a larger plan to demonstrate that Davina, in a heightened emotional state while drunk, had diminished cognition and executive functioning.

Last week, Watt told Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick that Davina was so intoxicated Aug. 21, 2023 he could not form the requisite intent for murder. If that's found to be the case, then the charge could be reduced to manslaughter.

Davina testified earlier that he's an alcoholic and had been one since he was a teenager. At the time of the killing, he was drinking 24 beers a day.

He'd connected with Jankauskas on an online dating platform weeks earlier, then he picked her up and took her to his house Aug. 20, 2023.

He thought things were going well, according to messages he'd sent to a friend. Jankauskas seemingly had an inkling that something was not quite right with Davina, but found herself stuck.

“If I could find a way back now I would," Jankauskas wrote to a friend Aug. 21, 2023.

"That's why I'm going to leave while he's not here tomorrow cuz he is not the one for me,” she wrote at 8:38 p.m. “He is very pushy and controlling. I have to now figure out how to hide hickeys on my neck. His anger is terrible, I just want to leave but I can't til he goes to work in the morning and I don't know, he's a f***ing drunk.”

During his testimony, Davina claimed Jankauskas had provoked him into violence that fateful evening, when he'd been drinking excessively.

“I was standing in the kitchen and Brianna came out behind me and she came and pushed me and slapped me and said I was a f**king drunk and a stupid idiot. And then she went and sat on the couch after that. It got me pretty angry,” Davina testified last week.

He said there was a wrench sitting by the couch and he grabbed it, and hit her in the head. He stopped when he drew blood.

Crown pro­sec­utor Miho Ogi-Har­ris told the court that Jankauskas died in hos­pital shortly before mid­night on Aug. 22, 2023. Med­ical evid­ence and com­ments from Dav­ina will show that he struck her mul­tiple times in the head with an 18-inch cres­cent wrench.

He then called 911, said someone was dying in his house and fled. Police arrived to find Jankauskas, fatally injured.

- with files from Nich Johansen