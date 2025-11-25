Kelowna News

Light at the end of the tunnel for the Clement Avenue extension after 40 years of talk

Talk of road for 40 years

Photo: City of Kelowna Multi-lane roundabout proposed for Clement Avenue extension at Dilworth Drive

You have to go way back to Kelowna 1985 Official Community Plan to find the first mention of what is now known as the Clement Avenue extension, an east-west connection between downtown Kelowna and the north end of the city.

City council received that brief history lesson as it approved the preliminary design for the next phase of the project.

The estimated cost of the project, which won’t begin construction until 2028 or 2029 is $210 million in today's dollars.

While council did not get an answer to the question asking what the cost estimate was 40 years ago, Coun. Ron Cannan said it was $50 million back when he was on council in 1994.

This phase will take Clement Avenue from Spall Road, around Dilworth Mountain, and connect with Highway 33.

Transportation engineering manager Gordon Foy said future phases won’t be built for a decade or more.

He told council the next phase from Highway 33 to McCurdy should be needed before 2040 with the final phase out to UBCO not envisioned until after 2040.

Foy said the current phase to Highway 33 will help east-west alleviate traffic congestion through the midtown area.

Presently, he said, about 105,000 vehicle trips a day go through that corridor using Enterprise Way, Harvey Avenue or Springfield Road.

Plans for the extension include four lanes from Spall to Dilworth and going down to two lanes to Highway 33.

The design includes two roundabouts at Dilworth and Highway 33. With multiple lanes, Foy said the roundabout at Dilworth would likely be the largest between Calgary and Vancouver.

The road is also expected to impact plans for expansion plans at Kelowna Memorial Cemetery, however with some additional funds, he said they would be able to develop an equivalent area somewhere else on the site.

The city has included those extra costs within the road extension estimate.

While it’s estimated work won’t begin until sometime around 2028-2029, there was no indication as to when this phase of the work could be complete.