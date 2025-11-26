Kelowna News

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan's 50/50 lottery jackpot nears $100K

50/50 almost $100K

Photo: Habitat For Humanity Okanagan Right before Christmas 2024 Len A. from Kelowna (seen here with Habitat For Humanity Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold) scored a jaw-dropping $91,525.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s You Win, We Build 50/50 lottery is back and it's already closing in on the $100,000 mark.

Since its inception, this unique Habitat lottery has consistently delivered record-breaking jackpots. Over the years, each draw has exceeded the last. Past winners have walked away with life-changing prizes, while the funds raised have helped build homes for families in need across the Okanagan.

Tickets sales close in three weeks' time and one lucky ticket buyer will take home half the pot, while the other half will go directly to support Habitat’s critical affordable homeownership program in the region.

“Every ticket sold brings us closer to another record-breaking jackpot. The community’s support this year has been incredible, and it’s inspiring to see so many people rally behind our mission," says Danielle Smith, with Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

With time still left to get involved, one lucky winner could take home $175,000 right before Christmas.

“There’s no time to delay if you want your chance to be our next You Win, We Build 50/50 lottery winner,” says Smith.

This year’s draw takes place December 17. For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.