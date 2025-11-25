Kelowna News

Kelowna creatives support postpartum mental health through new online auction

34 artists team up for charity

Photo: The Bridge The Bridge Youth & Family Services launches online auction November 28, 2025.

The Bridge Youth and Family Services has launched Creatives for Care, an online charity auction featuring 34 local creatives who have collectively donated nearly $20,000 in art, photography, music, and other goods and services to raise funds for Beyond the Blues, The Bridge’s postpartum mental health program.

The auction opens Nov. 28 and runs until Dec. 12.

“This campaign is a beautiful example of what happens when creativity meets community care,” says Luke Brimmage, executive director of The Bridge Youth and Family Services. “The generosity of our local creators reminds us that healing and connection don’t sit in one place, they live in every corner of our community. Every bid helps a family feel supported, seen, and less alone during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.”

The auction offers the community a chance to bid on one-of-a-kind local creations and take action to support families experiencing postpartum depression, anxiety and postpartum challenges.

Thirty-four Okanagan artists, makers, and storytellers have donated nearly $20,000 worth of original works, experiences and services to support Beyond the Blues. Items include portrait sessions, branding experiences, art workshops, custom jewellery, private concerts, wellness packages, and more.

“It’s inspiring to see so many local creatives step forward,” says Nicole Richard of Wax Pencil Imagery, the campaign visionary behind Creatives for Care. “This auction is filled with heart. Every item tells a story, and every contribution will help someone write a new one.”

Beyond the Blues provides emotional care, connection and guidance for mothers and birthing parents navigating postpartum depression and anxiety.

The goal is to raise $10,000 for postpartum mental health supports. For more information on the auction or to bid, click here.