Big White Ski Resort pushes opening day due to lack of snow

Biggie delays opening day

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Easy Street webcam at Big White Ski Resort.

Despite an optimistic early outlook for snowfall at Big White, senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall says the resort is going to have to push its opening day back.

"After careful consideration and a thorough review of the bullet and ridge pods, it is evident that we do not have enough snow to open any runs safely," Ballingall says.

The resort needs another 50 cm to fall before they can open any runs from the top of a lift to the village.

"We are putting all resources out on the mountain, when snow permits, so we can try to capture/groom and pack if conditions improve," Ballingall says.

Environment Canada is calling for snow over the next few days in the Kelowna area. Calgary is being hit by heavy snowfall, which impacted flights out of YLW on Monday.

"We anticipate with the current weather patterns in the forecast that we would not be able to make a reasonable call/assessment on opening day until Monday, Dec. 1, at the earliest, unless we're blessed by Mother Nature," Ballingal says.

Parts of the resort operation will still open on Thursday.

The Welcome to Winter event, scheduled for Nov. 29, at 5 p.m., will proceed as planned with the gondola to run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

"Our Welcome to Winter Christmas Light Up will go ahead as planned on Saturday, November 29. It is a great time to visit, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and pick up your season pass before the busy stretch begins," Ballingall says.

Retail shops and restaurants will be open. All Opening Day updates will be provided here.

"For your safety, please stay off the mountain until we officially open. Equipment is in use and conditions are not yet suitable for public access," Ballingall says.