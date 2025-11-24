Kelowna News

Kelowna airport faces flight delays as Calgary hit with heavy snow

Delays at Kelowna airport

Photo: Google Street View Kelowna airport is seeing delays.

UPDATE 11:32 a.m.

Representatives from Kelowna International Airport are reminding travellers to check with their airline, before they go to the airport.

Flights were affected Monday by "the winter weather conditions being experienced in Calgary," a representative from the Kelowna airport confirmed.

As of 10:30 a.m., seven aircrafts have been diverted to Kelowna, three departing flights have been cancelled and 14 flights have been delayed. For arrivals, three flights have been cancelled and 10 flights delayed.

Travellers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.

ORIGINAL 10:32 a.m.

Kelowna's airport is reporting delays getting in and out of the city.

More than a dozen flights have been delayed or cancelled flying out of Kelowna Monday morning while, similarly, flights headed to Kelowna have also been delayed.

Kelowna airport has been contacted for comment but it appears that some of the trouble is relating to conditions at Calgary's airport, where numerous flights in and out of the city were cancelled due to heavy snow cover.

CTV News Calgary is reporting that officials at Calgary International Airport had to pause all flight arrivals and departures Monday morning because of the snow accumulation.

“This measure allows our crews to clear runways and taxiways to maintain safe operations, and our team is working diligently to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible,” the airport said in a statement.

-With files from CTV News