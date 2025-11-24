Kelowna News

Kelowna Cobs damaged by car crashing through window, door

Photo: Rob Gibson The bakery on Spall Road was smashed open Monday, when a driver is believed to have mistaken their gas pedal for their brake pedal.

Cobs employees in Kelowna had a startling morning.

The bakery on Spall Road was smashed open Monday when a driver, believed to have mistaken their gas pedal for their brake pedal, drove into the building.

Cobs owner James Barkwell said that while the damage to the front of the shop is significant, they’re expected to be back up and running in a couple of days.

In the meantime, all the goods at the shop are being donated to various charities.

Barkwell also said that while there was a close call, there were no injuries in the incident.