Kelowna News
Commute slowed by downed tree
Commute slowed by tree
Photo: Drive B.C.
DriveBC is reporting that a fallen tree impeded traffic Monday morning.
Commuters headed down Highway 33 Monday morning may have run into some delays.
Reports indicate a downed tree on Highway 33, east of Kelowna, slowed the Monday morning commute.
The downed tree is blocking the west bound lane at Three Forks Road, DriveBC said. Crews have been advised and drivers are told to expect delays and use caution in the area
??#BCHwy33 - Reports of a tree down blocking the west bound lane at Three Forks Road. Crews have been advised. Expect delays and use caution in the area. #KelownaBC pic.twitter.com/dcEpVhQ2rp— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 24, 2025
