Goo Goo Dolls to perform in Kelowna, Abbotsford and Victoria
Goo Goo Dolls to Kelowna
Goo Goo Dolls will slide back on the road in 2026, and three B.C. tour stops are on their roster, including one in Kelowna.
The tour, which kicks off March 19, will see the band perform at Prospera Place in Kelowna March 22, 2026, in Abbotsford March 20, 2026 and in Victoria March 19, 2026. Tickets for the public go on sale Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.
Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, LiveNation said Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades.
Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has also earned four Grammy nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 No. 1 and Top 10 hits.
As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for Most Top 10 Singles.
To get tickets, go to www.livenation.com Nov. 28, 10 a.m.
