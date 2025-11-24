Kelowna News

Thompson-Okanagan weekly forecast includes rain, snow, fog

Rain, snow possible

Sarah Crookall

A freeze-and-thaw cycle is forecast for the Thompson Okanagan this week, with several Pacific weather systems bringing the potential for rain, snow and fog.

"For Monday, we're looking at sunny skies to start the day for most areas," said Jonathan Bau, Environment Canada senior meteorologist.

"Watch for potentially some fog patches, particularly along the highway passes across the [(Okanagan Connector] or the [Coquihalla Highway]."

There's 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, with a snow level of 1,000 meters.

Bau said there is a great deal of uncertainty around exact temperatures and the amount of precipitation because the storm systems aren't particularly strong.

Monday's temperatures are expected to hover anywhere from a high of about 8 C and a low of -3 C. Clouds are forecast to increase to start Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2 C.

By midweek, the forecast is more mild with clouds and the low zero degrees.

"We'll have another system come through on Thursday as well, and with that rain or snow, depending on how far north the warm front moves into the Interior. Potentially looking at five to 10, could be millimetres or centimetres Thursday," Bau said.

"Then it starts to dry out through Friday into the weekend, with the temperatures hovering around zero."

Roads could be slippery given the nature of the freeze-thaw cycle.

"Especially when it rains before and it clears out then freezes; there potentially could be slippery services on any untreated surfaces."

Environment, Canada does recommend checking DriveBC and the B.C. Travellers Forecast before

heading out.

"Even if it's raining at the valleys, it can be snowing at the summits, as well as dense fog," Bau said.