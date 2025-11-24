Kelowna News

Defence seeks ruling of not criminally responsible in gruesome murder case

Not criminally responsible?

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

This story contains graphic depictions of alleged violence. Reader discretion is advised.

A psychiatrist is expected to testify that the person accused of killing a man in Kelowna's Rutland area and mutilating his body should be found not criminally responsible, following a ruling on admissibility last week.

Gabriella Sears has been behind bars since she was arrested in June 2021, shortly after the body of 49-year-old Darren Middleton was found on her bathroom floor. Middleton's genitals had been removed from his body, and Sears later told two psychiatrists that she'd eaten his testicles.

While her second-degree murder trial began in the fall of 2023, it came to a halt 18 days in, when Sears fired her lawyers, claiming they were colluding with the Crown.

The case has seen more than two years of delays since then, as multiple lawyers have taken on the case and then quit and the original judge aged out of her role.

The trial was scheduled to begin anew last month, but it was delayed once again over an issue of the admissibility of a psychiatrist's report that Sears' defence counsel had obtained.

In the report completed for the defence, Dr. Robert Lacroix opined that Sears should be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

“It is likely as a result of her psychotic symptoms related to Bipolar 1 disorder with psychotic features, made worse by methamphetamine use, she was unable to know the wrongfulness of her actions at the time of the killing and emasculation of Mr. Middleton,” Dr. Lacroix wrote in his recent report.

While an accused who's found not criminally responsible isn't convicted of the charges they face, they're transferred to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, where they'll remain indefinitely until the Review Board determines they're no longer a danger to the public.

Doctor's report admissible

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac had opposed the admissibility of Dr. Lacroix's report, as the psychiatrist had relied on statements Sears gave to police shortly after she had been arrested, statements that had previously been ruled inadmissible.

During those lengthy police interviews, Sears admitted to killing Middleton. But Justice Carol Ross ruled those statements were inadmissible at trial, due to the RCMP's conduct upon Sears arrest, which included taking anal and penile swabs and photographing her nude.

Sears is a transgender woman who Middleton knew as Dereck Sears until several days before the killing, when Sears told him and his common-law wife that she identified as a woman and went by Gabby or Gabriella.

The anal and penile swabs were taken because Sears had claimed she had been sexually assaulted prior to the killing, but even Crown prosecutor Grabavac conceded that the officers' ignorance on how to conduct the swabbing left him “speechless.” As a result, Justice Ross found Sears' Charter rights had been breached and the statements she made were ruled inadmissible at trial.

But in a ruling last week, Justice Miriam Gropper, who took over the case after Justice Ross retired, ruled that Dr. Lacroix is able to rely on those statements in his assessment of Sears.

“I agree with the defence submission that it would be illogical for [Sears] to be prevented from tendering evidence in support of her defence because her own Charter rights were breached by the very entity that now seeks to prevent her from leading that evidence – the state,” Justice Gropper said.

“I agree with the defence that it compounds the violation of her rights for the excluded statements to be held inadmissible in these circumstances.”

The statements are therefore admissible at trial, not for their truth, but as evidence of Sears' mental state. Sears' claim that she had been sexually assaulted was used by Dr. Lacroix in forming his opinion, because the claim “appears delusional, and hence supports Dr Lacroix's opinion,” Justice Gropper said.

Contradicts previous report

Dr. Lacroix is not the first psychiatrist to provide an opinion about Sears' mental state. Back in November 2021, Dr. Andriy Kolchak provided a report to the court that didn't support a finding that Sears is not criminally responsible.

Justice Gropper noted that Dr. Kolchak placed “significant weight” on Sears' use of drugs at the time of Middleton's killing, including methamphetamine and psilocybin, and placed less weight on her manic symptoms. Dr. Kolchack said that Sears was still able to assess the moral or legal wrongfulness of her actions.

“He further opined that [Sears] was likely experiencing psychotic symptoms immediately preceding the alleged offence in the context of the voluntary intoxication,” Justice Gropper added.

Additionally, Sears has undergone two assessments since the first trial was halted to determine if she remains fit to stand trial. Both times, doctors determined she was able to understand the nature and the consequences of the proceedings.

The Crown has hired their own expert to review Dr. Lacroix's report. That opinion is expected to be completed by the time the trial begins next month.

Regardless of the various expert opinions, it will ultimately be up to Justice Gropper to rule on whether Sears is criminally responsible for Middleton's killing or not.

Sears' new trial is scheduled to start in December and carry through January. While the trial will technically start anew, some evidence heard at the first trial is expected to be admitted to expedite the process.