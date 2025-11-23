Kelowna outdoor experience company finds new home at base of Bernard Avenue
Lakeside Eco-Sports moves
Lakeside Eco-Sports has moved up the street.
The Kelowna outdoor experience company has relocated to 213 Bernard Ave., directly below Earl’s Restaurant and across the street from the sails.
The company, which specializes in e-bike tours, rentals and sustainability-driven experiences, got its start in 2022 in Prestige Beach House, the hotel located at the corner of Abbott Street and Harvey Avenue. It will now move a little closer to the action, as Bernard Avenue closes down during the summer to pedestrian traffic.
The move will allow Lakeside Eco-Sports to expand its offerings to include e-bike sales. It is partnering with Rize Bikes of Richmond and will be an official regional distributor for the company in its new location. The shop will showcase top-selling Rize models and allow customers to try before they buy.
The new store is now open, and a grand opening ceremony is scheduled for the spring.
