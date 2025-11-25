Lake Country's Voyager RV captures two illustrious industry awards
Voyager RV gets big wins
Voyager RV made all the right moves when it came to its digital marketing last year.
The Lake Country recreational vehicle dealership captured two major awards at last week’s Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association international convention in Las Vegas.
Voyager RV was named one of the top 50 RV dealers in North America for the 10th consecutive year, but it also took home a prestigious individual honour, the Sherman Goldenberg Award for Excellence in Digital Marketing, during the 2025 RV Business Top 50 Dealer Awards.
Voyager RV was looking for ways to promote its all-weather camping trailer, so it tested its claims by camping near a frozen lake in sub-zero temperatures completely off the grid, documenting the experience to give a real-life report for RV consumers to view. Voyager RV said the campaign generated significant customer engagement.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards,” Voyager RV vice-president Jason Friesen said in a press release. “Being chosen as one of North America’s top 50 RV dealerships for the 10th year is amazing. Thanks to our marketing team and our entire team at Voyager.
“Probably one of the best things about our staff, is any time I ask them to try something new and creative, they just do it and give it a try—even though it might fail. We’re just trying to do what’s right to stay relevant as a single-location, family owned dealership, and to continue to be the customer’s first choice for RV sales, parts and service.”
Voyager is the only Canadian dealership to ever be named in the top 50 for 10 consecutive years.
More Kelowna News
- Big road project to beginVernon - 7:00 pm
- Boy to be buried in ZambiaTumbler Ridge - 6:21 pm
- O'Hara wins posthumously Entertainment - 6:20 pm
- Local artists to get spotlightKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Enjoy local's Adele tributeOkanagan - 6:00 pm
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Guppy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library