Lake Country's Voyager RV captures two illustrious industry awards

Photo: Contributed Voyager RV general manager Ward Fraser (third from left), vice-president Jason Friesen (third from right) and parts and service manager Logan Walker (second from right) accept the Sherman Goldenberg Digital Excellence Award in Las Vegas.

Voyager RV made all the right moves when it came to its digital marketing last year.

The Lake Country recreational vehicle dealership captured two major awards at last week’s Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association international convention in Las Vegas.

Voyager RV was named one of the top 50 RV dealers in North America for the 10th consecutive year, but it also took home a prestigious individual honour, the Sherman Goldenberg Award for Excellence in Digital Marketing, during the 2025 RV Business Top 50 Dealer Awards.

Voyager RV was looking for ways to promote its all-weather camping trailer, so it tested its claims by camping near a frozen lake in sub-zero temperatures completely off the grid, documenting the experience to give a real-life report for RV consumers to view. Voyager RV said the campaign generated significant customer engagement.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards,” Voyager RV vice-president Jason Friesen said in a press release. “Being chosen as one of North America’s top 50 RV dealerships for the 10th year is amazing. Thanks to our marketing team and our entire team at Voyager.

“Probably one of the best things about our staff, is any time I ask them to try something new and creative, they just do it and give it a try—even though it might fail. We’re just trying to do what’s right to stay relevant as a single-location, family owned dealership, and to continue to be the customer’s first choice for RV sales, parts and service.”

Voyager is the only Canadian dealership to ever be named in the top 50 for 10 consecutive years.