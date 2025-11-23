Kelowna News

BC Interior ski hill properties increase in 2025, expected to grow in 2026

Photo: Royal LePage Sales and prices are up when it comes to ski hill properties in B.C.'s Interior.

The B.C. Interior’s ski hill property market is humming along nicely in 2025.

Prices and sales numbers are up for the most part in Big White, Sun Peaks and Revelstoke, according to Royal LePage’s 2025 Winter Recreational Property Report, and more growth is projected for the future.

The median prices of single-family homes in Big White, Sun Peaks and Revelstoke all increased over the first nine months of 2025. The median condominium marks, meanwhile, increased in Big White and Sun Peaks but dropped in Revelstoke.

Looking ahead to 2026, Royal LePage is projecting price increases for single-family homes in all three markets.

The biggest price increase happened in Sun Peaks, where the median single family figure jumped 24.3% from 2024 to $1.66 million this year. It surged past the Big White price of $1.59 million, which was up 5.4% from 2024. The condo price in Sun Peaks surged 17.4% to $422,500.

“With Canada’s foreign buyer ban set to lift on January 1, 2027, we may see an uptick in inquiries and sales activity toward the end of next year,” Royal LePage Westwin Realty sales representative Danielle Grecco said in a press release.

“In the meantime, strong tourism and consistent year-round demand are expected to support steady sales and modest price growth in this resort market.”

Big White’s condominium price increased 15.3% to $476,000, which Royal LePage Kelowna sales representative Amanda Cormier chalked up, in part, to geopolitical issues.

“In the wake of the pandemic and currency fluctuations, more Canadians—particularly from B.C., Alberta, and Ontario—are choosing to invest in recreational properties closer to home rather than abroad, helping to sustain steady demand at Big White,” Cormier said.

The median condominium price in Revelstoke dropped 6.5% to $750,000, but it is still hundreds of thousands more than Big White and Sun Peaks.

“Next year, we expect prices in the region to continue climbing as limited inventory and steady demand keep upward pressure on market values,” Royal LePage Revelstoke broker and owner Don Teuton said. “Ongoing resort and community developments will further enhance the area’s attractiveness, supporting continued growth in both property prices and buyer interest through 2026.”

Royal LePage projects the single-family prices in Big White (7%), Sun Peaks (2%) and Revelstoke (5%) will increase in 2026.