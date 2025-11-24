Kelowna News

UBC Properties Trust buys four Kelowna properties for an average of $1.4 million

UBCO land price revealed

Photo: eXp Realty Kelowna/Western Investor The Capri-Landmark land assembly sold for $5.6 million.

UBC Properties Trust spent $5.6 million to secure the Kelowna land for the new building that will replace Hadgraft Wilson Place.

Western Investor reports the four properties in the Capri-Landmark neighbourhood — 1243 Pridham Ave., 1255 Pridham Ave., 1244 Sutherland Ave. and 1254 Sutherland Ave. — sold for an average of $1.4 million when the deal closed on Oct. 1.

A new, 69-unit supportive housing facility will be built on the newly acquired property, which is just east of Capri Centre mall.

The former Hadgraft Wilson Place, which was located at 1360 Bertram St., was damaged and condemned during construction of UBCO’s new downtown campus, and UBC Properties Trust is now in possession of the 1360 Bertram St. property.

A development permit application was approved by the City of Kelowna last week for the new supportive housing building on Pridham Avenue, which will once again be operated by Pathways Abilities.

Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.