UBC Properties Trust buys four Kelowna properties for an average of $1.4 million
UBCO land price revealed
UBC Properties Trust spent $5.6 million to secure the Kelowna land for the new building that will replace Hadgraft Wilson Place.
Western Investor reports the four properties in the Capri-Landmark neighbourhood — 1243 Pridham Ave., 1255 Pridham Ave., 1244 Sutherland Ave. and 1254 Sutherland Ave. — sold for an average of $1.4 million when the deal closed on Oct. 1.
A new, 69-unit supportive housing facility will be built on the newly acquired property, which is just east of Capri Centre mall.
The former Hadgraft Wilson Place, which was located at 1360 Bertram St., was damaged and condemned during construction of UBCO’s new downtown campus, and UBC Properties Trust is now in possession of the 1360 Bertram St. property.
A development permit application was approved by the City of Kelowna last week for the new supportive housing building on Pridham Avenue, which will once again be operated by Pathways Abilities.
Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.
More Kelowna News
- Capitol cave culture cinemaNelson - 4:00 am
- WolfPack set for nationalsKamloops - 4:00 am
- Charity store needs supportSummerland - 4:00 am
- Walk draws hundredsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Kelowna car vandalizedKelowna - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Dot Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library