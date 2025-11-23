Kelowna News

Family of slain Kelowna woman 'shocked' to see killer testify at trial

'Horrible' hearing testimony

Photo: Contributed Brandon Davina

The family of the woman who was killed by a man she had just met on Tinder were blindsided when the man took the stand at his trial this past week.

The 11th day of Brandon Davina’s second-degree murder trial wrapped up Friday, after Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris finished her cross examination of Davina. After the Crown closed its case Tuesday, Davina took the stand Thursday and admitted to striking Brianna Jankauskas in the head multiple times with an 18-inch crescent wrench on the evening of Aug. 21, 2023.

“It was a total surprise,” Jankauskas' father Steve Enns told Castanet. “I was just shocked, it's unpleasant to see him up there. Especially since he has no feeling or remorse.”

While Davina admitted to killing Jankauskas, his defence counsel Jordan Watt told the court they will show that Davina was too intoxicated to be able to form the intent to murder. If the court accepts the defence's claim, Davina could be convicted of manslaughter instead of murder.

'Horrible' to hear

But after sitting through Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris's cross examination of Davina over two days last week, Enns says he has no doubt that Davina will be convicted of second-degree murder.

“He wasn't that drunk, he wasn't that stoned, he remembers it, he was cognizant. He made those choices and those decisions, very clearly,” Enns said.

“He could have punched her, he could have done all sorts of stuff, but he chose very clearly to pick up the biggest weapon he had and hit her on the head over and over and over.”

Enns described listening to Davina's testimony as “horrible.”

Davina claimed that Jankauskas had provoked him on the night of the killing by calling him names and slapping him, which caused Davina to “lose it.”

But Enns said her daughter, who he affectionately calls “Breezy,” wouldn't have started anything with anybody.

“She was the most non-confrontational person I've ever met in my life,” he said. “She would never have touched that guy, she would have never called him names, that's just not who she was.”

Jankauskas' mother Christine Hawes agreed, saying she “did not have a mean bone in her body.”

“She thought the world was wonderful, she never thought anything was bad, she was a beautiful person,” Hawes said.

“She always thought she was fine, everything was OK, nobody was bad ... she was always smiling, always laughing, always would be there if you needed her. If you were having a bad day, here she comes to give you a hug.”

Referring to Davina's testimony, Hawes said he “lied through the whole thing, nothing that he said was true.”

'She said she didn't like me'

During her cross-examination, Ogi-Harris grilled Davina on his version of events, suggesting Jankauskas never insulted or pushed him, and never even got off the couch before Davina attacked her.

Ogi-Harris said she believed Davina grew angry when Jankauskas wouldn't show him who she was texting with that night, and he became angry and afraid that she no longer liked him and wanted to leave his home.

Text messages previously shown in court painted a picture of a desperate man who hadn't “touched a girl in three years.”

“I haven't even had a hug in three years. It hurts man and this girl is cool. Her name is Brianna,” he texted a friend before meeting up with Jankauskas. “You can't live every day alone by yourself Kevin, not for three years ... I really don't want to f*** this up.”

The day after meeting Jankauskas for the first time in person, he referred to her as his girlfriend in a text message and said he was no longer depressed because of her. But a few hours later, he struck her multiple times in the head with the large wrench, killing her.

Jankauskas had been texting her friends in the hours leading up to her death that Davina was "very pushy and controlling," "his anger is terrible" and "he's a f***ing drunk." She told her friends that she wanted to leave his home but "I can't til he goes to work in the morning."

“She's on the couch and at this point you're afraid that Brianna doesn't like you ... You thought she was going to leave because she didn't like you?” Ogi-Harris posed to Davina during cross examination.

“She said she didn't like me, yes,” Davina agreed.

“So here it is that you found this special person and now you realize that you lost her, didn't you?”

“Ya, I guess I was thinking that, ya.”

Struck 16 times

Davina testified Jankauskas never saw his attack coming, as she was looking down at her phone. He said he only remembers hitting her twice, but Ogi-Harris said she was hit 16 times in the head.

“You kept hitting her with that wrench until she slumped over,” Ogi-Harris said.

While Davina claimed he immediately called 911 after realizing what he had done, Ogi-Harris said she believes Davina left his home, disposed of the murder weapon several blocks away before returning to the house and calling 911. She said he didn't call 911 until 30 minutes after the attack, but Davina denied this.

Jankauskas was still alive when emergency responders first arrived at Davina's home, but she later died from her extensive head injuries.

Davina's defence is expected to finish their case next week with testimony from psychiatrist Dr. Kulwant Riar. Watt previously told the court that he expects Dr. Riar to testify that Davina was “severely intoxicated and in a heightened emotional state and his cognition and executive functioning was disturbed."

“I expect the doctor will opine that due to these factors, Mr. Davina could not form the requisite intent for murder,” Watt said.