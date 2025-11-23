Kelowna News

Tree of Hope shines over Kelowna for 28th year as thousands gather for festival and Stober Foundation donates $500,000 to local charities

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.

The Tree of Hope is once again lighting up the Landmark District, marking its 28th year as one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions.

Thousands gathered Saturday for the annual Tree of Hope festival, an event that officially kicked off Kelowna’s festive season.

The towering 120-foot tree, adorned with 25,000 bulbs, will remain illuminated through Christmas as a symbol of community spirit and optimism.

“From the very beginning, it's been about more than a tree in the middle of the plaza. It's been about who we are as a community and the kind of future that we choose to build together. Every evening, as the tree stands illuminated, it reminds us of that choice that we all have, to lead with hope, to live with generosity and to build a place where everyone feels that they,” said Ken Stober, president of the Stober Foundation.

This year, the foundation continued its tradition of holiday giving by supporting CRIS Adaptive Adventures and Special Olympics BC. During Saturday’s celebration, it announced a $500,000 grant to be shared between the two organizations.

“These organizations all share a common thread, people first, and that has always been the focus. People first. They show up every day to remove barriers, open doors, create opportunity and ensure that every person has a place to belong and thrive.”

The lighting of the tree took place just after 5 p.m., but the family-friendly festivities began much earlier.

Visitors enjoyed a faux skating rink, a bustling Christmas market and live music from The Hip Replacements, filling the plaza with holiday energy as the community came together beneath the glow of the Tree of Hope.

Contributed

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

Christmas is in the air at Kelowna's Landmark District Saturday.

The Tree of Hope Festival kicked off at noon, with a number of family-friendly events throughout the area.

Christmas tunes are ringing out across the Landmark District and a number of decorations have also been set up. Kids can take photos with Santa or skate on the faux skating rink, while parents can check out the Christmas market set up in the parkade.

The lighting of the tree will take place at 5 p.m. and Castanet will be live-streaming the event for those who can't make it in person.

The Hip Replacements will be performing from 4 to 5 p.m. and again after the tree lighting until 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

A beloved holiday tradition returns tonight as the Tree of Hope Festival brings its biggest celebration yet to the Landmark District.

The 28th annual lighting of the iconic Tree of Hope takes place at 5 p.m., with festivities running throughout the afternoon beginning at 12 p.m. The event can be enjoyed in person or watched live on Castanet.

Organizers say this year’s festival will be packed with family-friendly activities spread across the Landmark District.

Stober Group’s Deepa Pillay says this year’s festival is packed with activities, including a faux skating rink, a Christmas market, a letters-to-Santa station, and a Santa photo booth.

Music will help set the festive mood, with fan favourites The Hip Replacements performing from 4 to 5 p.m., and again after the tree lighting from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Stober Foundation is continuing its annual tradition of giving by supporting CRIS Adaptive Adventures and Special Olympics BC. Both groups support individuals living with disabilities, and each will receive what the foundation calls a “significant capital gift.”

Visitors can also donate on-site, with every contribution matched by the foundation.