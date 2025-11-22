Kelowna News

Winter Wonder Bar launches at Kelowna's Pretty Not Bad

Madison Reeve

If you’re looking for a place that feels like Christmas from the moment you walk through the door, Pretty Not Bad has officially flipped the switch on holiday cheer.

The popular downtown spot has launched its third annual Winter Wonder Bar, a fully immersive pop-up packed with holiday decor, themed food, and cocktails.

The menu is loaded with festive creations — including the much-talked-about Grinch Pizza, which even pickle skeptics will love.

“I have never really been into pickles, but a pickle pizza really, really works,” says owner-manager Jack Carey.

Seasonal cocktails are also stealing the spotlight.

This year’s setup includes a playful new addition: a cozy “knock” area near the stage.

“There's a little doorbell that rings to the bar… brings over our amazing servers and bartenders that will have Christmas cocktails and Christmas food items that everyone should come down here and give a shot.''

“My favorite thing on the menu has to be the fireplace cuddles. It's a hot chocolate with all of the kind of sweet treats and everything on top.”

Holiday parties are already filling up the calendar. “We're super booked out for corporate events and team building stuff… if anyone wants to get in touch with us for parties for the upcoming season, absolutely hit us up on Instagram,” he says.

The Winter Wonder Bar runs from November 20 through the end of the holiday season.