BC Green Party leader touring the Thompson-Okanagan
BC Green leader coming
The newly-elected leader of the BC Green party is swinging through the B.C. Southern Interior starting Sunday.
Lowan cruised to victory in the party’s leadership race in September, after former leader Sonia Furstenau lost her seat during last year’s election and stepped down.
She doesn’t have a seat in the legislature but said she plans to run in the next viable byelection, or the next general election.
Lowan is holding meet-and-greets in Kelowna and Penticton on Sunday, Nov. 23, in Vernon and Salmon Arm on Monday, Nov. 24 and will head to Kamloops for two events on Nov. 27. Full details for all events here.
Lowan and the BC Greens have been pushing tax reforms in B.C. including a controversial inheritance tax, tax increases for the ultra-wealthy, and a review of the popular property-tax deferral program.
“It’s time for the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share,” leader Emily Lowan said at a news conference across from the B.C. legislature on Oct. 31. “This government must choose which side they’re on: the side of austerity and oligarchs, or the side of the working class.”
