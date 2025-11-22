Kelowna News

Man who brutally attacked teen on Kelowna Rail Trail handed house arrest

Photo: RCMP Kyle Radis in a 2022 RCMP handout photo.

One of the men involved in an “unprovoked, brutal and cowardly” attack on a teenager on Kelowna's Rail Trail will avoid further jail time, after a judge accepted that he's made a “particularly inspirational” and “dramatic turn around” in his life.

Earlier this year, 39-year-old Kyle Radis pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault of a 17-year-old boy on the Rail Trail near Dilworth Drive, on the afternoon of Nov. 9, 2021.

The 115-pound teen was hospitalized with significant injuries, including two rib fractures, a nasal fracture, two dental fractures, and a mild traumatic brain injury. His bike, phone and shoes were stolen as well.

After an extensive police investigation, which involved a “Mr. Big” sting operation, Kyle and his brother Justin Radis both admitted to an undercover officer that they were involved in the assault.

During the recent trial for Justin, the court heard how both brothers were homeless at the time and struggling with drug addiction.

Charges were laid against them in December 2022.

Kyle was released on bail in September 2023 to the Mustard Seed recovery facility in Kamloops, where he's remained for more than two years, and he pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge this past May.

'Extremely remorseful'

During his sentencing hearing this past week, Justice Gary Weatherill heard how Kyle has been sober for the past two and a half years, and has worked to turn his life around.

In a number of letters of support from those at the Mustard Seed, Kyle was described as a “strong pillar of success,” “a pillar of strength,” “a model person,” and a “joy to be around.”

Justice Weatherill noted that Kyle has abided by all his release conditions over the past two years.

Referencing an essay Kyle wrote to the court, titled The story of a sinner to saint, Weatherill described it as “a heartfelt summary of his arduous, unstable past, a chaotic home life and upbringing, his struggles with drug addictions and his new-found faith and road to sobriety.”

Weatherill said he accepted that Kyle was “extremely remorseful about the assault,” and he now works full time in the construction industry. He has also completed 383 volunteer hours since his release on bail.

“I am impressed that he has turned his past homelessness and drug addiction into a positive by assisting others who are now in similar situations to him,” Justice Weatherill said, referencing the work he has done at the Mustard Seed facility.

'Unprovoked, brutal and cowardly'

Crown prosecutor David Reznikov sought a two-year jail sentence for Kyle, followed by three years of probation. Reznikov described the assault as “unprovoked, brutal and cowardly” and pointed to Kyle's lengthy criminal record, which included 35 prior convictions between 2014 and 2019.

Having served 241 days in jail, Kyle would have been granted about a year of enhanced credit for presentence custody, leaving him with a year to serve had Justice Weatherill accepted the Crown's position.

But instead, he went along with defence counsel Nelson Selamaj's proposed sentence – a two-year conditional sentence, which is served in the community, followed by three years of probation. The first eight months of the sentence will be served under house arrest at the Mustard Seed, followed by eight months of curfew conditions.

“I view this case as particularly inspirational and while I in no way seek or intend to minimize the brutal and horrific nature of this assault on [the victim], I must say that I am impressed with how you have turned your life around, how you have become a law-abiding, productive member of society,” Justice Weatherill said.

“Given the turnaround in your life, the community safety would not be in danger by you serving your sentence in the community ... the [conditional sentence order] in this case would in my view be far more effective than incarceration by achieving the objectives of rehabilitation, reparations to the victims and the community and the promotion of a sense of you taking responsibility for yourself.”

Brother awaits decision

Meanwhile, Kyle's younger brother Justin, who's now 37, remains behind bars after his trial concluded in September.

During his testimony at trial, Justin characterized his involvement in the assault as largely trying to break up the fight between the teen and his brother. He did admit to kicking the teen in the legs while he was on the ground, but “not too hard.”

In addition to sentencing Kyle, Justice Weatherill was also assigned to Justin's trial. While the trial concluded nearly two months ago, a date has yet to be set for Justice Weatherill's decision in Justin's case.