Kelowna News

Mayor says city got best deal possible to preserve Kelowna Springs golf course

Golf course deal good for all

The City of Kelowna made the best deal it could to preserve the long-term viability of Kelowna Springs as a nine-hole golf course.

Once conditions are met, including Official Community Plan changes to allow the building of an industrial park on a portion of property that once housed the back nine of the golf course, the city will be the owner of the remaining land the current course sits on.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas said purchasing the property outright, as some in the community wanted, was out of the question.

“The current owner obviously had paid a price for that property that was based on industrial,” said Dyas.

“We did have discussions with that owner at that time whether there was an opportunity to acquire that property back from them, but based on the calculation of it being industrial land and being about 100 acres, the math just didn’t work.”

Dyas also said the land swap was better than the potential of watching the property sit idle for potentially years.

A lease of the golf course operation with developer Denciti was tied to city council approving the developers application for an Official Community Plan change to allow for its industrial park project.

This land swap also has that condition.

“It’s tough to speak to all of council’s views on what they are looking at, but (land swap) is a consideration.

“This situation allows, if it moves forward, it would preserve that section of the golf course, it would preserve the ponds, nine kilometres of connectivity in terms of walking area and the development of pickleball courts as it proceeds.

“But, from the current owner’s situation, I think they were saying if we are not looking to move it forward, we’ll just wait and potentially sit on this land and eventually something in the future will change.”

Dyas also talked about the prospect of a recreational hub of sorts, having a large indoor pickleball facility situated where the 18th green of the golf course once sat, directly next to the golf course.

“There is still work to be done, but on a conceptual basis through discussions, this is the path we are hoping will find level ground to be a recreational area for golf and a larger are for pickleball as Denciti has proposed.”

Owners of the golf course have also said the nine-hole concept worked well during the first year of operation, saying with over 40,000 rounds in 2025, it was the third busiest course in the Central Okanagan.