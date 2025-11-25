Kelowna News

New Okanagan charity makes sure no child sleeps on the floor

Beds for children in need

Rob Gibson

A new charity is doing what it can to make sure no Central Okanagan child sleeps on a floor.

Shawn Krimmer has started an Okanagan chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace charity, which got its start out of a garage in Twin Falls, Idaho.

"Ages three to 17 is our, kind of, requirements. Our catchment area is between Lake Country and Peachland right now, we'd like to expand."

Krimmer works with volunteers and businesses like Doane Grant Thornton, which volunteered to help build beds in order to give back to the community and do some internal team building at the same time.

This group set up in the parking lot of St. Pius X Catholic Church on Gordon Avenue recently.

"Not only are we making a donation, we're also out here putting in the work. We built 10 beds that are going to go to children that really need them in our community. So it's a really tangible, powerful impact to be able to know that what we did today is going to touch 10 lives," says Danielle Walker with Doane Grant Thornton.

Bill Reichelt has been volunteering for the past six months and says nothing compares to seeing young faces light up when they deliver a bed to someone in need.

"The big reward is when we make the deliveries, and you go in and you put that bed together, and it's sitting there, and this little one comes with a smile from ear to ear. It just makes you feel really good inside," Reichelt says.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is trying to fill a void. Many other charities provide food, clothing, shelter and toys, but they believe a bed is important for the physical, emotional and mental support children need.

"We've built 70 this year. We're close to the 30 mark for delivery."

Krimmer says he's still trying to get the word out about the charity, and he hopes exposure like this will help get the word out to the people that need it most.

"We need to get the word out to let people know that we're here to help. There is an inventory. Apply, and if you need a bed, there's no point in not having one," says Klimmer.

The charity also enjoys teaming up with local businesses for team building events that also help them build actual beds.



"We've really enjoyed this event today. It has been so much fun, just the different activities and just getting the team out and having a good time for a good cause. It really is just incredible," Walker says.