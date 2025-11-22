Kelowna News

Man convicted in domestic violence case remains in custody prior to sentencing

Bail denied after conviction

A man convicted of kicking in the door of his ex’s home and threatening her will remain behind bars while he awaits sentencing.

Following a trial last month, a jury convicted Stephen Hayes of breaking and entering to commit an offence, along with a firearms offence, stemming from a February 2024 incident in West Kelowna.

While Hayes had been out on bail under electronic monitoring and curfew conditions, Justice Briana Hardwick revoked his bail immediately after his conviction and he was taken into custody.

Generally in B.C, a person on bail who’s convicted will remain on bail until their sentencing, which can come many months later.

But in reaffirming her decision Friday morning, Justice Hardwick said “that practice may be evolving.”

“The fact that continued release has been the usual practice does not mean it should be unexpected that the court could review release orders after a finding of guilt or revoke them when appropriate,” she said Friday, denying Hayes' application for release.

Justice Hardwick noted that while an accused person benefits from the presumption of innocence, that presumption is no longer in play following a conviction.

While the practice of revoking bail following conviction has been more common in Alberta, local judges appear to be changing the status quo. Just last week, Justice Richard Hewson ordered the pre-sentence detention of a man after he was convicted of molesting a sleeping child in Kelowna.

The revocation of bail after conviction has been the subject of much discussion in Kelowna after Bailey McCourt was killed this past July. James Plover, McCourt's estranged husband, was convicted of domestic abuse charges on the morning of July 4, just hours before he's alleged to have tracked McCourt down and killed her with a hammer.

Confidence in administration of justice

In a recent release application, Hayes' defence counsel Dale Melville proposed Hayes be released on the same conditions he's been on since his bail was first granted in 2024, which Hayes has abided by, with the addition of a $5,000 deposit that may be forfeited if he breaches his conditions.

In applying for his release, Melville noted that Hayes had already spent 53 days in jail following his arrest in February 2024, and combined with the time he's spent in jail after his bail was revoked last month, he argued that the time Hayes has spent in custody could exceed his eventual sentence.

But in denying the application, Justice Hardwick said she has made Hayes' sentencing a priority, and has set an expedited sentencing date of Dec. 12.

While Justice Hardwick had no concerns about Hayes showing up to his next court date if released, nor about him committing further offences, she said Hayes must remain in custody to ensure the public does not “lose confidence in the administration of justice.”

The victim in the case previously told Castanet it was a "huge relief" when Hayes was taken into custody last month, as she had been "fearful for a while."

'You are a dead woman'

In her decision to revoke Hayes' bail last month, Justice Hardwick described Hayes' convictions as “obvious intimate partner violence,” but she went into more details about the Feb. 17, 2024 incident when delivering her decision Friday.

Hayes had attended his ex's West Kelowna home that morning with plans to bring her son to Big White for the weekend, where Hayes was living at the time.

Hayes and his ex got into an argument when he arrived, and the woman told Hayes he could no longer take her son to the mountain. Justice Hardwick said he called her a number of “derogatory names,” and as he went to leave with her son, she told him “you are a dead man.”

She went back into the house and Hayes followed her, kicking the front door off its hinges and telling the woman “you are a dead woman.”

During the trial, the Crown alleged Hayes also pointed a firearm at the woman during the altercation, but the jury found the Crown did not prove this allegation beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hayes then left in his vehicle and took the woman's son to Big White. He was arrested at Big White in the early hours of Feb. 19.

At his Big White residence, police found a loaded handgun in his bedside table and a long gun under his bed. Hayes was licensed to possess a registered and a prohibited firearm, but while one of the seized guns matched the serial number of one he was licensed to possess, the other's serial number was a single digit off.

He was convicted of storing the firearm in a careless manner or without reasonable precautions for the safety of other persons.