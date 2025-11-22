Kelowna News

Kelowna performing wildfire mitigation work across Dilworth Mountain Park

Photo: City of Kelowna City of Kelowna Firefighters completed a prescribed burn in Knox Mountain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025

The City of Kelowna is continuing wildfire mitigation work it started last spring.

The work is being done in Dilworth Mountain Park by City of Kelowna Urban Forestry staff and contractors.

Fire mitigation activities will be taking place in all areas of the park throughout this winter and into next spring. The work may result in trail closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Park users are asked to obey trail closure signage for their own safety.

Most of the leftover debris from this project will be chipped but crews will be doing some burning in areas inaccessible to chipping equipment. Pile burning will occur on days when the weather permits.

“For public safety, we ask that park visitors and trail users watch for signage identifying work areas and to stay out of active work zones. Whenever possible, avoid any area where you can hear chainsaws actively at work,” says Thomas Martin, urban forestry technician for the City of Kelowna.

According to Dennis Craig, assistant fire chief with the Kelowna Fire Department, fuel mitigation projects like these are examples of FireSmart initiatives helping to build resiliency in our city parks.

“The goal of the FireSmart program is to support wildfire preparedness, prevention and mitigation. Reducing this risk is a shared responsibility. It is important that we all play our part in reducing wildfire threats, whether it is through the work of City Parks staff or as residents taking simple actions to protect their homes and their surrounding environment,” says Craig.

Any questions about these ongoing projects can be directed to Kelowna Parks Services at (250) 717-2757.

Parks Services and the Kelowna Fire Department thank the public for their cooperation and understanding during this important operation.