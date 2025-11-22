Central Okanagan Regional District hears that dog pound needs change

Kelowna News

Kelowna’s dog pound has done its time, but growing demand, aging infrastructure and new expectations for animal care and public service are putting a time limit on the facility.

A report presented to the Regional District of the Central Okanagan board this week indicates the pound lacks space for storage, change rooms, showers and break rooms. Kennels are currently being used as temporary storage, reducing the total capacity to shelter dogs.

To address those shortcomings, board members were told there are three options. The first is the cheapest and would address some of “the pain points” for staff while improving the functionality of the space.

Proposed changes include hiding the kitchen area from public sightlines, adding a small table in the kitchen space, upgrading the gazebo and planting more vegetation to provide shade for staff and dogs.

The second option — refurbishment — would require a significant investment to expand the current facility, including adding a second floor to increase overall square footage. Upgrades would aim to extend the building’s lifespan and improve functionality.

The third option is to build a new, purpose-built facility on a new site.

“This option may require purchasing or leasing land or leveraging land already owned by the RDCO, such as the current Ellison Fire Department No. 61 site at 4411 Old Vernon Road,” reads the report.

“A new facility would be designed to meet current and future service needs, support modern animal care standards, and improve operational workflows. This option creates the opportunity to co-locate other services, such as bylaw enforcement, fire protection services, or parks operations.”

The idea is framed as a protective-services campus.

“While this option would involve higher initial capital investment and longer timelines for development, it presents the greatest potential to ‘future-proof’ the service and enhance service quality, accessibility, and integration,” the report reads.

The report remains preliminary, with further iterations expected as next steps and emerging issues are identified.

Beyond the facility concerns, staff morale is also suffering at a shelter that last year fielded 1,800 complaints about dogs and impounded 315 of them.

Dog control staff are “feeling isolated and undervalued compared to the rest of the RDCO staff. This sentiment contributes to burnout and staff turnover, impacting morale and consistency of service,” the report notes.

These issues are emerging as new pressures grow around supporting unhoused pet owners.

“The City of Kelowna, in particular, is facing growing challenges with pets and pet owners who are unhoused,” the report reads. “This group needs greater support in licensing and registering animals, training and managing animal behaviour, and providing veterinarian care for their pet.''