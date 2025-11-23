Kelowna News

Changes are being proposed to the municipal voter registration procedure in Kelowna

Voter registration changes

The City of Kelowna is proposing changes to the voter registration procedure for municipal elections.

Presently, the city limits registration to voting day only, however a proposal being brought to city council would allow residents planning to vote in the municipal election to register in advance.

Staff say the current system reduces administrative complexity while preparing for local elections and avoids some additional costs.

It also results in a more time-consuming voter experience for both electors and election officials and can lead to “confusion and frustration” when those living outside the municipality or otherwise not qualified to vote show up and attempt to register.

“As an alternative to voting day-only registration, local governments may allow some form of advance registration,” a staff report says.

“Advance registration requires the local government to provide for a publicly available list of registered electors.

“Any individual whose name appears in the register may vote without the need to show multiple pieces of identification and proof of address, as these are confirmed at the time of registration.”

Staff are recommending adapting the provincial voter list maintained by Elections BC as the official register of voters. That list would contain all residents who have registered to vote provincially.

Those not on the list could register through Elections BC at any time prior to the election or on election day.

While nearly half of all municipalities in the province restrict registration to voting day only, a review of 13 comparable municipalities across the province, only Chilliwack and West Kelowna limited registration to election day in 2022.

The report says advance registration will help reduce the uncertainty around who is, and is not, eligible to vote.

Should council agree, staff would draft an amended bylaw for further consideration.