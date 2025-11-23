Kelowna News

Temporary closure of Kelowna's Apple Bowl east parking lot

The east parking lot of the Apple Bowl will be temporarily closed beginning next week.

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 9, vehicle access to the east parking lot of the Apple Bowl via Spall Road will be closed at the gate to allow for Fortis electrical servicing installation.

Pedestrian access in and around the site will remain open throughout the closure.

During this time, the City of Kelowna and emergency vehicles will access the Apple Bowl through the redeveloped Parkinson Recreation Centre site.

This closure will not affect traffic on Spall Rd., nor will it affect parking for residents of Mill Creek Estates.

Parking will continue to be available adjacent to Spall Rd.