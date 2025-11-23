Kelowna News
Temporary closure of Kelowna's Apple Bowl east parking lot
Apple Bowl parking to close
Photo: Contributed
Temporary closure of Apple Bowl east parking lot
The east parking lot of the Apple Bowl will be temporarily closed beginning next week.
From Nov. 24 to Dec. 9, vehicle access to the east parking lot of the Apple Bowl via Spall Road will be closed at the gate to allow for Fortis electrical servicing installation.
Pedestrian access in and around the site will remain open throughout the closure.
During this time, the City of Kelowna and emergency vehicles will access the Apple Bowl through the redeveloped Parkinson Recreation Centre site.
This closure will not affect traffic on Spall Rd., nor will it affect parking for residents of Mill Creek Estates.
Parking will continue to be available adjacent to Spall Rd.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Camp can be better utilizedVernon - 2:20 pm
- Ayatollah killed: IsraelIran - 2:08 pm
- Nine left in leadership raceBC - 12:45 pm
- Residents still out of homesKelowna - 12:30 pm
- LVR jr. boys at provincialsLV Rogers - 12:07 pm
Real Estate
409 Baird Avenue
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Dot Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net