Winter Street Market and light up returns to Downtown Kelowna on Nov. 29

Photo: Tourism Kelowna Annual downtown Kelowna light up is back

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) is set to kick off the holiday season next weekend with the return of the Winter Street Market and light up at Stuart Park.

The event runs Nov. 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., transforming Water Street into a festive market filled with artisan vendors, live entertainment, and free family activities.

Free ice skating will be available at Stuart Park, and the annual light up is scheduled for 5 p.m. sharp.

Visitors can warm up with hot chocolate by donation, with proceeds supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Santa will be on site from noon to 4:45 p.m. for Photos With Santa. While photo appointments are fully booked, organizers say they “will do our best to accommodate walk-ups if possible.”

Live entertainment will take place on the Stuart Park mainstage, leading up to the lighting of the Downtown Kelowna Christmas Tree at 5 p.m. Santa and local dignitaries will join together to “flip the switch” for the annual Light Up.

Water Street, between the Doyle and Queensway roundabouts, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to accommodate the event.

Beginning Dec. 6, the first two hours of on-street parking will be free every Saturday in December. Drivers must still register their license plate, but no payment is required for the initial two hours. Free parking is also available every Saturday and Sunday at the Library, Chapman, and Memorial Parkades.