Kelowna News

Accused Kelowna killer admits to fatally striking woman in head with wrench

Too drunk for murder?

Photo: Contributed Brandon Davina

The man on trial for killing a woman in his Kelowna home took the stand Thursday morning and admitted to fatally striking her in the head with an 18-inch crescent wrench. But his defence counsel says he was too drunk to intend to kill her.

The second-degree murder trial for Brandon Davina, 40, began at the beginning of this month, after Brianna Jankauskas was found in August 2023 suffering from significant head wounds on the couch at his Rutland home. She died in hospital a short time later and Davina was found by police and arrested the next morning.

After the Crown wrapped up its case on Tuesday, Davina's defence counsel Jordan Watt outlined his case to the court, telling Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick that Davina was too intoxicated by alcohol and cannabis on the night in question to form the intent to murder. Watt said he'll rely on testimony from both Davina and psychiatrist Dr. Kulwant Riar.

“It is anticipated that Dr. Riar will provide his opinion that at the material time, Mr. Davina was severely intoxicated and in a heightened emotional state and his cognition and executive functioning was disturbed,” Watt said. “I expect the doctor will opine that due to these factors, Mr. Davina could not form the requisite intent for murder.”

To secure a conviction of second-degree murder, the Crown must prove that Davina intended to cause death or serious bodily harm to Jankauskas. If this is not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, Davina could be convicted of manslaughter instead.

'I stopped when I seen the blood'

While Davina took the stand and claimed he did not intend to kill Jankauskas, he admitted to striking her in the head with an 18-inch crescent wrench on the evening of Aug. 21, 2023. The court has previously heard Davina admit to the killing in a phone call to a friend just before his arrest, which had been recorded by a nearby police officer.

During his testimony, Davina claimed Jankauskas had provoked him that evening, after he'd been drinking excessively all day.

“I was standing in the kitchen and Brianna came out behind me and she came and pushed me and slapped me and said I was a f**king drunk and a stupid idiot. And then she went and sat on the couch after that. It got me pretty angry,” Davina testified.

Photo: Contributed Brianna Jankauskas

“She went in the living room and sat on the couch and was telling me she was leaving and she didn't like me anymore and calling me names. I was standing beside her while she kept saying things and I just lost it. I was getting so angry about everything. There was a wrench sitting by the couch and I grabbed it, I don't remember what I was doing, I wasn't thinking, I just hit her with it. I hit her on her head ... I stopped when I seen the blood, I snapped out of it and realized what I did.”

He then called 911, telling the operator: “There is someone on my couch that got in an altercation and they are dying on my couch right now.”

After hanging up, he packed a cooler with several beers, steaks and ice and went outside to his car. He said he threw the wrench in some hedges and then left the scene in his car. He was arrested in the Tower Ranch area the next morning.

'I wasn't forcing her to stay.”

Davina and Jankauskas had connected on Tinder several weeks prior and agreed to meet up on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Davina picked Jankauskas up in Vernon and drove her back to his house, where he said he barbecued steaks and they watched movies. He told the court he'd been drinking all day, prior to picking Jankauskas up, and he continued drinking with her.

Jankauskas stayed the night, texting her friend that Davina would drive her home the next day.

Davina told the court that he continued drinking the following morning and has little memory of the Monday – the day of Jankauskas' death – until the afternoon.

Despite claiming a lack of memory, he told the court that his date with Jankauskas was “going good until the time that the argument started." He had texted his boss at 4:36 p.m. that he was “making dinner with the amazing girlfriend” and that he was no longer depressed because of her.

Text messages Jankauskas sent to her friends that afternoon painted a different picture.

“Ugg,” she texted at 6 p.m.. “I will be back at your place tomorrow, he has to work so I'm hoping I can get out tomorrow while he's gone, but have to figure out how to get back.”

“If I could find a way back now I would. That's why I'm going to leave while he's not here tomorrow cuz he is not the one for me,” she wrote at 8:38 p.m. “He is very pushy and controlling. I have to now figure out how to hide hickeys on my neck. His anger is terrible, I just want to leave but I can't til he goes to work in the morning and I don't know, he's a f***ing drunk.”

But when asked about text messages Jankauskas had sent to a friend saying Davina had held her down and hurt her, Davina testified that he hadn't kept her from leaving.

“I think she was just talking about I was just being clingy and I wanted her to stay on the couch, not forcing her, but just playfully, holding her on the couch, like playfully,” he said. “I would never, I wasn't forcing her to stay.”

Despite telling the court that he would regularly drive after drinking, and that he had driven drunk to pick up Jankauskas from Vernon on the Sunday, he said he didn't drive her back to her friend's house on the Monday because he was too drunk to drive.

At about 9:30 p.m, Davina struck Jankauskas with the wrench, killing her.

Drinking 24 beers a day

Davina spoke extensively about his alcoholism, telling the court he was drinking 24 beers most days at that time. He said he had been drinking since he was 15 and knew he had a problem with alcohol by the time he turned 18.

He spoke about how he would drink beer in the morning to stave off a hangover, then drink beer out of an opaque water bottle while he worked as a plumber, and then continue drinking at night.

He had been given two-months notice to leave his long-time home on Hardie Road in Rutland and he would have had to leave just five days after Jankauskas was killed. Having not made any plans to find a new home, Davina said the stress of the eviction was causing him to drink even more at that time.

Davina told the court he was “wasted out of it, wasted drunk” when he killed Jankauskas, adding that he was “not even remembering.”

But under cross examination, Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris noted that despite his claimed extreme intoxication, Davina was able to tell the 911 dispatcher what had happened and provide her his address, then pack a cooler with steaks, beer and ice, throw the murder weapon into the bushes and flee the scene in his car.

She also pointed out that the next morning, Davina called his boss and another person, both of whom he considered close friends, and told them what had happened the night before.

“You told Dave that you had 'f**king lost your mind' and you took a 'big f**king 18-inch crescent wrench and hit someone with it,'” Ogi-Harris posed to Davina. “You knew exactly what you did at that time, didn't you?”

“Yes,” Davina replied.

Ogi-Harris' cross-examination of Davina is expected to continue Friday, while the testimony of Dr. Kulwant Riar is expected next week.