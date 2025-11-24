Kelowna News

South East Kelowna wineries, cider makers, and distillers get festive

Cheer in South East Kelowna

Cindy White

The decorations are hung and the festive feelings are high.

Sip South East Kelowna rings in the season with “Christmas in the Country”, a holiday tasting event on Saturday, November 29.

It’s the first time craft beverage producers in the Kelowna neighbourhood have banded together for a Christmas season event.

“It’s actually an interesting mix, because it’s not just wineries. It’s wineries, it’s cideries, distilleries, we have a meadery. So, it’s a really exciting destination to come to. It’s got something for everyone,” said Jennifer Molgat, owner and manager of The View Winery.

The event is an opportunity for local craft beverage producers to celebrate a successful harvest and thank locals who support them year-round.

“It was a fantastic harvest,” said Molgat. “The fruit quality is beautiful. There was more fruit than we knew what to do with. So yeah, we’re in the mood to celebrate.”

Sip South East Kelowna is also giving back this holiday season, with a stocking drive in support of the Kelowna Gospel Mission. Guests are encouraged to bring donations of new, adult-sized socks and other warm items, which will be distributed to homeless people.

The seven participating locations where ticket holders can take a self-guided tour of the holiday splendour and cheer include:

The View Winery/Ward's Cider

Hidden Vines Family Estate Winery

Luckhurst Farm & Distillery

Meadow Vista Honey Wines

Nagging Doubt Winery

Priest Creek Family Estate Winery

Soma Craft Cidery

“The Meadow Vista portion of it is, we have for the last five years been lighting up our farm,” explained owner Emily Vanderschee.

“We have thousands of Christmas lights that every year, we’ve been putting up and doing a light up. So, we will be having a walk on the farm. We’re taking our Bee Tour walk. We light it up with Christmas scenes all along the way.”

Christmas in the Country goes from 4 to 7 PM on Saturday, November 29. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.