Kelowna News

Disc golfers push for new course amid closure of Kelowna's only facility

Closure hits disc golfers

Madison Reeve

The Kelowna Disc Golf Association says the closure of the Knox Mountain disc golf course is leaving players with nowhere to play in the city.

The course has been shut down for a City of Kelowna water-main project and a new road through the park. It will remain closed from October 2025 to June 2026.

“Our Kelowna Disc Golf club is trying to generate some awareness as we’ve lost Knox Mountain course and have no other courses in Kelowna,” said association vice-president Jeremy Schaubroeck.

The club says the closure affects both players and the broader community.

“It’s one of those things we can play all year round. So it’s definitely hurting, not just the association, but the locals that used it as well,” Schaubroeck said.

Knox Mountain has been the city’s only disc golf course since 2003.

The association tracks participation through an app and recorded about 8,000 players a year, which does not include everyone who uses the course.

“Anywhere from 20 to 30 people a day playing the course,” he said. “Right now, without another course in town to go to, we’re kind of at a stagnant standstill with places to play in Kelowna.”

With no local option, many players have shifted to the Wildhorse Disc Golf Course in West Kelowna.

“We’ve kind of migrated our league nights over to there… we are seeing an increase of play on that side, just for the fact that there is nowhere in Kelowna to play right now. It's a little bit out of the way for Kelowna residents,” Schaubroeck said.

The association is now asking for public support as it pushes the city to consider new disc golf locations.

The group has requested access to several parks and hopes to eventually work with the city to build a full 18-hole course that could host tournaments and bring visitors to the area.

Although Knox Mountain currently has nine baskets, it is configured for 18 overlapping holes. “We’ve outgrown Knox Mountain course,” Schaubroeck said, adding that the group is open to locations such as Michaelbrook.

Schaubroeck says disc golf is accessible, affordable, and community-focused.

“Disc golf can be played anywhere by anybody with any athletic ability… as long as you can throw a disc, you’re able to play,” he said. “It brings the community together.”