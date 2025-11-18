Kelowna News

Work on expansion of the YLW terminal is ahead of schedule

New terminal opening soon

Photo: Kelowna International Airport / Facebook The new terminal building at Kelowna International Airport is nearing completion.

Good news for travellers departing through Kelowna International Airport - the terminal expansion project is moving ahead of schedule.

During a discussion on city finances Monday, YLW officials confirmed they are further ahead on the project that they anticipated to be.

“When we look at how much work we have accomplished and how much work the contractors have been able to do overnight, and by moving resources around, we are tracking ahead of where we expected to be when we planned the budget last year,” airport officials told council.

They made the comments as council approved the addition of $14.5 million for the terminal expansion to the 2025 city budget.

The funds were expected to be spent at a later date and come from city reserves.

“We are spending more than we thought in terms of timing, although the overall budget remains the same.

“We are shifting cash flow from the 2026 period to the 2025 period.”

It’s expected the terminal will be open during the first quarter of 2026. It was originally scheduled for completion late in 2026.

As part of the expansion, council also authorized the city to secure $48 million in borrowing through the Municipal Financing Authority.

That borrowing will be repaid over a 20 year period.

In all Monday, council agreed to amend the 2025 budget by about $27 million, the largest of those for the airport expansion.

Other projects include the airport passenger boarding bridge at $2.73 million, vehicle and equipment growth and renewal for $5.1 million, Royal View transmission main line, Knox to Gordon for $3.5 million and the water metre replacement program for $1.5 million.

All funds come from various reserve accounts and required funds now for various reasons such as grant funding or emergent issues.

Along with the Airport terminal borrowing, council also approved the first borrowing bylaw for the new Parkinson Rec Centre and activity centres in the Mission and Glenmore ($60 million) and $30 million to fund the municipal portion of projects included in the transportation DCC program;