Kelowna News

Fundraiser started for family of young Kelowna man killed in car crash

Grieving family needs help

Photo: Contributed An Okanagan man has been identified as one of the victims in a double-fatal crash in the Fraser Valley.

The community is rallying to support the mother of one of two Kelowna men killed in a crash in Chilliwack a week ago.

Koën Baker, 20, was one of two men who tragically lost their lives in a single-vehicle rollover in the Fraser Valley community on Nov. 10.

A GoFundMe campaign for Koën's mother Heather has been started by friends of the family.

"Koën’s kindness, energy, and love for life were unforgettable. His passion and amazing natural talent for soccer, his huge heart, his dance moves, and the way he lit up every room will be remembered forever. So many people called him their best friend, which is a true testament to the impact he made and how deeply he was loved,” says the fundraiser.

“His loss has broken the hearts of his family, his girlfriend, his friends, his teammates, coaches, coworkers, and truly anyone who ever crossed paths with him.

The GoFundMe says all money raised will go to helping Koën's mother and family with time away from work, meals, household needs and expenses involved with honouring his memory "as well as anything else they may need while they try to breathe through this grief and simply be together.”

Koën's employer Bighorn Moving and Storage also shared a post memorializing him.

"Koën had a way of making work lighter, days better, and people feel seen. Whether he was helping a customer, joking with the crew, or just being himself — he made people smile. His kindness, energy, and joy were real and constant," said the post to Facebook.

Chilliwack RCMP says emergency crews were called to the 6000-block of Chadsey Road just after noon on Nov. 10 following a single-vehicle rollover.

The crash forced the closure on Chadsey Road between Keith Wilson Road and South Sumas Way.

The other victim in the crash was an 18-year-old man from the Okanagan.

“The file remains an active investigation and still in its early stages. The victims in this tragic incident have been identified and next of kin notifications are being done. No further information on the males will be released and the Chilliwack RCMP offer their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of both males,” Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill said.