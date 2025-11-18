Kelowna News

Glenmore-Ellison water users see a smaller increase as water rates slowly come in line with Kelowna utility

Small water bump for GEID

Photo: Contributed Water rates for GEID customer going up about 4%

Water users within the former Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District will see, on average, a smaller rate increase in 2026 than those on the rest of the Kelowna water utility.

Those customers will see an increase of four per cent while users across the rest of the system will see an increase of six per cent.

The GEID amalgamated with the city water utility in January of this year.

“Our goal in the transition agreement was to allow that group to operate as an independent business unit within our utility which we have been doing, as well as, over three years, align our water rates,” said utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet during a presentation to council.

“The bylaw has some rates being a little different than they were in the past as we bring the GEID rates closer to the City of Kelowna rates.

“Our goal is to have them consistent in 2027.”

Van Vliet said a household that uses 40 cubic metres of water a month will see their water rate increase about $2.42 a month in 2026. That same household in Kelowna will pay $3.41 more a month.

Agricultural water users will continue to be billed for every cubic metre of water sold to them, which is different from the Kelowna utility where farmers pay a flat rate for a certain amount of water.

“We are committing to engage with the farm community next fall to talk about the two rate structures and what would the farming community like to see in a rate structure moving forward,” said Van Vliet.

“We expect to come back to council next year and say here is what the farm community said and what they would like to pay for water in 2027 or 2028.

“The proposed agricultural rate in the bylaw works out to six per cent, which is the same as the Kelowna water utility.